Lexar ARES DDR5 desktop memory modules arrive this month

Lexar has today introduced its new range of ARES DDR5 desktop memory modules available with speed starting from 4800, DDR5-4800 is 1.5x the bandwidth faster than DDR4-3200. The memory modules are equipped with a aluminium heatspreader and have been created for “PC enthusiasts, hardcore gamers and content creators who are looking to next-level performance, increased capacity and maximum power efficiency” says Lexar.

“We’re proud to add next-gen DDR5 technology to our product portfolio. With the outstanding performance, the Lexar ARES DDR5 Desktop Memory is ready for PC enthusiasts, hardcore gamers and content creators. We will continue to expand our DDR5 product lines to fulfill consumers’ needs.” Said Joel Boquiren, General Manager of Lexar.

Specifications for the Lexar ARES DDR5 desktop memory modules

Unleash your gaming performance with DDR5 DRAM

Leverages next-gen technology designed for the latest Intel Core processors platform

Designed with on-die ECC (Error Correction Code) for improved stability

Leverages low voltage of 1.1 V for max power efficiency

Sleek aluminium heatspreader to keep your system and motherboard running cool

Lifetime limited warranty

The Lexar ARES DDR5 Desktop Memory will be made available to purchase later this month although no pricing has been announced the modules will be available in the U.S. and EMEA in Q1, 2022.

Source : Lexar

