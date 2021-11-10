PNY XLR8 DDR5 performance desktop gaming memory



PNY has this month introduced its new XLR8 DDR5 performance desktop gaming memory with the DDR5 4800 MHz version being available during the middle of November 2021 from online retailers and the official NY website. The PNY XLR8 MAKO and MAKO RGB visions will be made available by NY and major retailers during Q4 2021. The XLR8 Gaming MAKO and MAKO RGB modules feature aluminum heat spreaders with elements inspired by the powerful, fast and aggressive Mako shark from which they get their name.

“The XLR8 Gaming MAKO and MAKO RGB modules have been designed to meet the needs of gamers and enthusiasts. The designs for both modules feature aluminium heat spreaders with elements inspired by the powerful, fast and aggressive Mako shark from which they get their name. An XLR8 logo and GAMING text is proudly emblazoned on the side of the module and silver angled relief lines are machined into the heatspreader to reflect other components’ lighting and provide unmatched flair and style.”

Specifications of the new PNY XLR8 DDR5 gaming memory include

XLR8 Gaming MAKO RGB

Frequency: 5600 MHz (PC5-44800)

Voltage: 1.25 V

CAS Latency: 36

Integrated aluminium heatspreader

Integrated RGB illumination

Warranty: Limited Lifetime & 24/7 U.S. Based Technical Support

XLR8 Gaming MAKO

Frequency: 5600 MHz (PC5-44800)

Voltage: 1.25 V

CAS Latency: 36

Integrated aluminium heatspreader

Warranty: Limited Lifetime & 24/7 U.S. Based Technical Support

PNY Performance DDR5

Frequency: 4800 MHz (PC5-38400)

Voltage: 1.1 V

CAS Latency: 40

Warranty: Limited Lifetime & 24/7 U.S. Based Technical Support

“PNY is continually developing solutions for all PC users to improve their computing experience and their latest DDR5 models bring that to another level. PC users looking to upgrade to DDR5, but don’t require the additional flair or out-of-the-box overclocking, aluminium heatspreader or RGB illumination of the Mako line, the PNY Performance DDR5 is a great upgrade that takes advantage of the latest in DRAM technology. PNY has been rigorously testing these modules with its motherboard partners, including ASRock, ASUS, Gigabyte, and MSI, to ensure the most extensive compatibility and aggressive overclocking possible. During the comprehensive testing XLR8 Gaming MAKO modules have been pushed up to 6400 MHz. DDR5 kits featuring this “out of the box” overclocked performance will be available in Q4.”

Source : PNY

