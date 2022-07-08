EXPERT Desktop DDR5 RAM “made for creators”

Team Group has launched new computer memory this week which it has specifically “made for creators” for them to unleash their creativity. The new EXPERT Desktop DDR5 RAM and CLASSIC SO-DIMM Laptop DDR5 RAM feature a dedicated DDR5 cooling module. The cooling fin design has been specifically created to “strengthen cooling under high-intensity applications and ensure digital content creators can continue to experience high-speed performances at the ideal operating temperature” explains Team Group.

EXPERT Desktop DDR5 RAM

“Digital content creators require strong performances and large capacities. The EXPERT DDR5 has the specs to achieve speeds of up to 5600 MHz and dual-channel options available in 16 GB x2 or 32 GB x2, which can fulfill any multi-tasking needs and drastically enhances the creative experience”

“In addition to the desktop DDR5 RAM, T-CREATE has also launched the CLASSIC SO-DIMM Laptop DDR5 RAM for digital content creators working with laptops. The CLASSIC SO-DIMM Laptop DDR5 RAM is a single channel 16 GB RAM that can deliver speeds of up to 5600 MHz. The high-speed and large-capacity spec can guarantee can empower creators to run wild with their imagination. The standard working voltage in the CLASSIC SO-DIMM DDR5 has been reduced from the DDR4 iteration’s 1.2 V to 1.1 V. The more energy-efficient specification drains less energy from the laptop and extends its battery life. The CLASSIC SO-DIMM DDR5 is made for creators that are always on the go and helps them build the perfect mobile workstation.”

Source : Team Group

