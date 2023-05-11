Colorful CVN ICICLE DDR5 memory arriving Q2 2023

Colorful has this week introduced its new DDR5 memory specifically created for overclockers and PC enthusiasts in the form of the Colorful CVN ICICLE which will be available to purchase during Q2 2023. The DDR5 memory will be available in only 32 GB (16 GB x2) kit configurations and will be priced at around $105 and will come with a three-year warranty.

The CVN ICICLE DDR5 memory supports Intel XMP 3.0 technology that allows users to boost performance with ease via the BIOS by activating the predefined and tested Intel XMP profile. Furthermore, its advanced heatsink design provides excellent heat dissipation to achieve higher overclocks.

CVN ICICLE DDR5 memory

“The CVN ICICLE DDR5 supports Intel Extreme Memory Profile (XMP) 3.0 technology, experience extreme gaming PC performance with Intel technology. Intel XMP lets you overclock compatible DDR5 modules to enhance the gaming features built into PCs with Intel Core processors.

The COLORFUL CVN ICICLE DDR5 memory uses a 10-layer PCB for improved signal integrity and greater stability when overclocking. COLORFUL have rigorously tested CVN ICICLE DDR5. The iGame LAB team of professional overclockers have successfully overclocked the CVN ICICLE beyond DDR5-10000, please visit validation link here.”

“Featuring notches on its white heatsink that does not only provide an aggressive look but also to increase surface area for heat dissipation. To complete the aggressive look, the CVN ICICLE DDR5 sports an addressable RGB light bar on top of the heatsink. ARGB light bar is fully customizable using the iGame Center app and supports RGB synchronization with popular motherboard RGB sync technologies from ASUS, MSI, ASRock, and GIGABYTE.”

Source : Colorful





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals