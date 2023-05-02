The new Manta XPrism RGB 48 GB DDR5-8200 CL38 Kits will be available later this month available to purchase directly from the V-Color website although no pricing has been made available as yet. Features of the Manta XPrism 48GB DDR5-8200 CL38 memory kits include an impressive 8200 MHz frequency and a 48 GB (24 GB x2) capacity.

The XPrism RGB elevates system performance for gaming, content creation, and multitasking, setting a new industry benchmark, Advanced OC Smart Sorting System: v-color’s patented (Patent No. TW: I708252, CN: ZL201921253975.X, KR: 1020190179096) automated sorting system for DDR5 DRAM ICs ensures exceptional performance, stability, and overclocking potential.

This two-stage memory overclocking testing method accelerates the testing process and is configurable to test up to the highest yield rates and quality. Developed by v-color. The Manta XPrism RGB memory also features an innovative sorting system together with a mirror-like silver copper heatspreader with a high thermal conductivity pad, delivering exceptional heat dissipation, ensuring peak stability during extreme overclocking sessions.

Manta XPrism 48GB DDR5-8200 CL38 memory kit

“Benson Hsu, the head of R&D at v-color, stated, ‘The Manta XPrism RGB 48 GB 8200 MHz DDR5 Extreme OC Memory represents a milestone in our commitment to innovation and excellence. We are confident that this groundbreaking memory solution will redefine the standards of performance, reliability, and aesthetics for gamers, overclockers, and enthusiasts alike.”

Source : V-Volor





