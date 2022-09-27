FURY Beast DDR4 RGB Special Edition DDR4 memory

Kingston has this month launched its new FURY Beast RGB Special Edition DDR4 memory making it available in single module capacities of 8 GB and 16 GB, and kit capacities of 16 GB and 32 GB. The PC memory has been 100% tested at speed and backed by a limited lifetime warranty and “legendary Kingston reliability” says the press release. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

“Whether you are gaming, video editing, or anything in between get the most out your system with Kingston FURY Beast DDR4 RGB Special Edition. It is Intel XMP Certified, offering advanced pre-optimized timings, speeds and voltages to overclock with ease by a single selection of one of the built-in profiles. As well as being ready for AMD Ryzen, Kingston FURY Beast DDR4 RGB Special Edition will effortlessly integrate making it a hassle-free upgrade for any Intel or AMD-based system.”

“As Kingston sets to enter our 35th year we’re happy to offer this Special Edition of the favorited Kingston FURY Beast line for those who want to update the performance and style of their system,” said Kristy Ernt, DRAM business manager, Kingston. “With speeds of 3200 & 3600MT/s2 and the bright RGB effects illuminating the unique white heatspreader Kingston FURY Beast DDR4 RGB Special Edition will do just that”

Kingston Beast memory specs

Unique White heatspreader with Striking RGB Lighting: Gives your gaming rig a striking appearance with its unique white heatspreader and customizable RGB lighting.

Patented Kingston FURY Infrared Sync Technology : Bright RGB effects stay aligned with Kingston’s patented Infrared Sync Technology.

Intel XMP Certified: Overclock with advanced pre-optimized timings, speeds and voltages with a single selection of one of the built-in profiles.

Ready for AMD Ryzen : Reliable, compatible and ready for Ryzen, Kingston FURY Beast DDR4 RGB Special Edition will effortlessly integrate with your AMD-based system to boost your build.

Capacities: Singles – 8 GB, 16 GB Kits of 2 – 16 GB, 32 GB

Speeds: 3200MT/s, 3600MT/s

Latencies: CL16, CL17, CL18

Voltage: 1.35

Operating Temperature: 0°C-70°C

Dimensions: 133.35 mm x 45.8 mm x 8.1 mm

Source : Kingston



