DaVinci Resolve now natively supports Apple M1 Silicon



Black Magic Design has announced the release of a new update for its DaVinci Resolve application with the rollout of version 17.1 bringing with it native support for Apple M1 Silicon powered systems. The latest DaVinci Resolve update also includes the following enhancements:

– Support for Apple Silicon based Mac OS systems.

– H.265 4:2:2 hardware decode support on Apple Silicon.

– H.265 4:2:2 and 4:4:4 Intel decode support in DaVinci Resolve Studio.

– H.265 4:2:2 and 4:4:4 Intel encode support in DaVinci Resolve Studio.

– Support for GPU decoding of RED clips in OpenCL processing mode.

– Option to always perform copy and paste actions on selected color nodes.

– General performance and stability improvements.

– This means that users can now rely on the software to run smoothly with utmost compatibility and offer a better experience overall.

“The free DaVinci Resolve 17 includes all of the same high quality processing as DaVinci Resolve 17 Studio and can handle unlimited resolution media files. However it does limit project mastering and output to Ultra HD resolutions or lower. DaVinci Resolve 17 only supports a single processing GPU on Windows and Linux and 2 GPUs on the latest Mac Pro.

If you need features such as support for multiple GPUs, 4K output, motion blur effects, temporal and spatial noise reduction, de-interlacing, HDR tools, camera tracker, multiple Resolve FX, 3D stereoscopic tools, remote rendering, an external database server and collaboration tools that let multiple users work on the same project at the same time, please upgrade to DaVinci Resolve 17 Studio.”

Source : 8-Bit : Black Magic

