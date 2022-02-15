Das X50Q smart dashboard keyboard with on-key notifications $99

If you are searching for a new keyboard you may be interested in the Das X50Q, a smart dashboard keyboard complete with dashboard alerts and notification system that will automatically light up certain keys depending on your preferences. To alert you about new email, Twitter notifications, deals, stock quotes, changes in crypto currencies and more. Compatible with the Microsoft Windows the RGB keyboard has been designed for “those that want to win at work, and at gaming” say its creators.

Watch the video below to learn more about the smart keyboard and Q Software which transforms the mechanical keyboard into a smart keyboard and allows you to program individual keys to respond to certain commands or situations.

50% off to celebrate President’s Day

To celebrate President’s Day Das is running a promotion from February 17th-21st 2022 allowing you to grab a Das X50Q dashboard keyboard for just $99 offering 50% off the recommended retail price with no coupon needed.

“Q Software transforms the X50Q into an essential productivity tool that streamlines information gathering, keeping professionals focused and operating at the highest level of concentration. Instead of relying on alerts from different devices, the Das Keyboard X50Q displays them directly on its RGB keys.

For example, if your website is down, you have been assigned a new task on Basecamp or Trello, or if your favorite Twitch user is online, the Das Keyboard X50Q dashboard will display a notification by changing the color of its keys. Built-in features include macros to play recorded keystroke sequences and multiple built-in RGB profiles.”

Source : Das

