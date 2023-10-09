Combining DallE 3 and Midjourney for the ultimate AI art workflow

The arrival of the new DallE 3 AI art generator which is currently available to use for free in Microsoft Bing Image Creator and soon to be integrated within OpenAI’s ChatGPT service, has made waves through the AI art community. The introduction of DallE 3, a tool developed by OpenAI offers impressive image quality and prompt coherence, a measure of how accurately it can generate images based on specific prompts.

However, it’s not the only player in the field. Midjourney, a long established AI tool that is been around for a few years, also provides superior results compared to other AI art generator is offering superior aesthetics and image quality. This quick guide will provide more insight into how both DallE 3 and Midjourney can be used together to create the ultimate AI art workflow.

DallE 3 represents a significant improvement over its predecessor, DallE 2. It understands significantly more nuance and detail, allowing users to easily translate their ideas into exceptionally accurate images. OpenAI’s AI art tool is already available to a few and has been built natively within ChatGPT, which lets users use ChatGPT as a brainstorming partner and refiner of prompts. Just ask ChatGPT what you want to see in anything from a simple sentence to a detailed paragraph, and DallE 3 will bring your idea to life.

Combining DallE 3 with Midjourney for AI art generation

However, DallE 3 is not without its limitations. For instance, it is designed to decline requests that ask for an image in the style of a living artist. It also has mitigations to decline requests that ask for a public figure by name. Furthermore, DallE 3 cannot produce non-square images. Despite these limitations, the tool has been designed with safety in mind, with steps taken to limit its ability to generate violent, adult, or hateful content.

Check out the video created by Christian Heidorn below to learn more about how you can combine both Midjourney and DallE 3 together to create the ultimate workflow the generating AI art, images and photographs.

On the other hand, Midjourney, while not as prompt-coherent as DallE 3, boasts slightly superior aesthetics and image quality. This has led to some speculation that Midjourney users may cancel or downgrade their subscriptions in favor of DallE 3 due to its superior prompt coherence. However, it’s not a zero-sum game. The strengths of both tools can be combined to achieve the best results for image creation projects.

A workflow that leverages DallE 3’s superior prompt coherence and Midjourney’s slightly superior image quality can be demonstrated. This involves creating prompts in both tools and comparing the results. By leveraging the strengths of both tools, users can overcome the limitations of each and achieve optimal image creation.

For instance, when prompted with an idea, ChatGPT will automatically generate tailored, detailed prompts for DallE 3 that bring your idea to life. If the resulting image is not quite right, users can ask ChatGPT to make tweaks with just a few words. The image can then be refined using Midjourney to overcome DallE 3’s limitation of producing non-square images and to take advantage of Midjourney’s superior aesthetics.

While DallE 3 and Midjourney each have their strengths and weaknesses, they can be effectively combined to create a powerful tool for AI image creation. By understanding the capabilities and limitations of each tool, users can leverage their strengths to achieve the best results for their projects. As AI continues to evolve, it’s exciting to imagine the possibilities that such collaborations can bring.



