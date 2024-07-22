Microsoft invests in Cyclic Materials for rare earth recycling

E-waste is a growing problem, with millions of hard drives discarded each year, often without reclaiming valuable rare earth elements. Microsoft has recognized this issue and is taking action by investing in Cyclic Materials, a company that has developed a groundbreaking technology for rare earth recycling.

Advancing Rare Earth Recycling

Cyclic Materials has developed a patent-pending technology named CC360, which addresses the challenge of recovering rare earth elements from end-of-life hard drives. Typically, hard drives are sent to IT asset disposal (ITAD) companies for data destruction and metal recovery, but rare earth elements are not usually reclaimed. The CC360 technology allows ITAD companies to separate a portion of hard drives specifically for rare earth recovery, while the remaining drives undergo the traditional disposal process. This innovation unlocks an additional value stream from hard drive disposal.

Environmental and Economic Benefits

Established in 2021, Cyclic Materials is at the forefront of developing technologies that transform end-of-life products into valuable raw materials in an economical and sustainable manner. The recycling of rare earth elements offers significant environmental benefits compared to traditional mining processes, including a reduced carbon footprint and lower water usage. Cyclic Materials’ new “Hub100” plant in Kingston uses its proprietary hydrometallurgical technology, REEPure, to meet the growing demand for domestic sources of mixed rare earth oxide (MREO) in North America.

Microsoft’s Commitment to Sustainability

Microsoft’s investment in Cyclic Materials is part of its broader strategy to achieve zero waste across its operations, products, and packaging by 2030. Brandon Middaugh, Senior Director of Microsoft’s Climate Innovation Fund, emphasized the importance of creating a sustainable supply of rare earth elements as demand continues to rise. This investment aligns with Microsoft’s goal of adopting a circular economy approach.

Partnership with Sims Lifecycle Services

Cyclic Materials has been collaborating with Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS) to trial the CC360 technology. Sean Magann, Chief Commercial Officer at SLS, highlighted the performance improvements achieved through the development, noting that the technology enables the reclamation of critical rare earths while maintaining data security. Additionally, the CC360 technology helps reduce the issue of magnets clogging shredders during the disposal process. SLS plans to deploy this technology across its operations.

Future Prospects

Ahmad Ghahreman, co-founder and CEO of Cyclic Materials, expressed enthusiasm about the endorsement from Microsoft’s Climate Innovation Fund. This support will accelerate the deployment of Cyclic Materials’ commercial facilities, which is crucial for increasing the domestic supply of rare earth elements in North America. The collaboration with SLS has also been instrumental in validating the CC360 technology, which is expected to be invaluable to large data center operators like Microsoft as they work towards their sustainability goals.

Broader Implications

The investment in Cyclic Materials highlights the growing importance of rare earth recycling in the context of a circular economy. As technology companies and other industries continue to seek sustainable solutions, the development and deployment of innovative recycling technologies will play a critical role. This initiative not only supports environmental sustainability but also enhances the economic viability of recycling rare earth elements.

For readers interested in related topics, exploring advancements in other areas of recycling technology, sustainable supply chains, and the broader impact of circular economy practices on various industries might be of interest. Understanding how different sectors are adapting to these changes can provide valuable insights into the future of sustainable development.



