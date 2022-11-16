Thermaltake CYCLEDESK 100 gaming desk

Thermaltake has unveiled a new gaming desk this week in the form of the CYCLEDESK 100 offering a multipurpose desk that cannot only be used for work and gaming, but also by professional cycling sports enthusiasts. “CYCLEDESK 100 is designed with three main use cases in mind, professional cycling esports, working, and gaming” explains Thermaltake.

Equipped with a 6 button controller for easy adjustments together with a digital display board for accurate height adjustments, the gaming desk is also equipped with an RGB lighting strip, featuring five levels of brightness. As you can see from the image above, the unique gaming desk has been designed to be easily moved around your home or office thanks for the inclusion of casters. Together with a small form factor when compared to other workstation desks.

“Empowered by TT Smart Control Unit, CYCELDESK 100 can be height-adjusted through your mobile devices via WiFi or PC. Besides, 16.8 million RGB lighting colors and effects can be tweaked from the comfort of your fingertips. What’s more, your usage and height settings will be recorded, and therefore adjust desk heights according to your schedule.”

CYCLEDESK 100 Gaming Desk

“With RGB Desk Mobile APP, an exclusive app for CYCLEDESK 100 available on Android and iOS, it is more than intuitive for you to switch between 4 preset desk heights from 72 cm, 90 cm, 100 cm, to 117 cm. In addition, lighting effects, frequencies, and brightness can also be tweaked effortlessly. On the other hand, with iTake Engine Software, also an exclusive app available on Android and iOS, enables users to switch between preset desk heights and lighting mentioned above, and it allows desk height to be set from anywhere between 72 cm to 117 cm (28.3″ ~ 46″).”

“We make it even easier to work with CYCLEDESK 100, users get to ascend, descend, and set as preset with a push of a button on the front panel. There’s also a display showing exactly your current desk height. As for its build quality, we have implemented upgraded electric motors for a far smoother adjusting experience.

Aside from that, safety is what we value the most. CYCLEDESK 100 will automatically stop once touching the surface of unwanted objects thanks to the anti-collision safety sensor installed. More little details and features include the ability to move with four 360° rotating and lockable casters, a side laptop stand for organized desk space, a cable management system for a clutter-free user experience, and a waterproof mouse pad to keep the surface clean at all times.

CYCLEDESK 100, with its versatility being able to run in a wide array of use cases such as cycling esports, workspaces, and gaming, can not only fit in any environment you put in but provide the best ergonomics and user experience, period. CYCLEDESK 100 is second to none in terms of multi-purpose desks and is your go-to option for cycling esports, works, games, and more.”

