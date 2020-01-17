Cyberpunk 2077 delayed to September 2020

CD PROJEKT RED the development team and published creating the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 science fiction adventure, has today released an announcement via Twitter, disappointingly confirming that the release date of Cyberpunk 2077 has been pushed back until September 2020.

“We are currently at a stage where the game is complete and playable, but there’s still work to be done. Night City is massive – full of stories, content and places to visit, but due to the sheer scale and complexity of it all, we need more time to finish playtesting, fixing and polishing. We want Cyberpunk 2077 to be our crowning achievement for this generation and postponing launch will give us the precious months we need to make the game perfect.

Expect more regular updates on progress as we get closer to the new release date.

We’re really looking forward to seeing you in Night City, thank you for your ongoing support!”

We have important news regarding Cyberpunk 2077’s release date we’d like to share with you today. pic.twitter.com/aWdtR0grYV — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) 16 January 2020

Source: Eurogamer : Twitter

