Customize your keyboard with the new Razer keyboard accessory sets

Razer unveils new keyboard accessory sets in the form of the Razer Phantom Keycap Upgrade Set, PBT Keycap + Coiled Cable Upgrade Set, and Ergonomic Wrist Rests for both mini and TKL keyboards, allowing you to create the perfect keyboard your gaming rig by easily tailoring its look and feel. The Razer Phantom Keycap Upgrade Set features a unique 2-in-1 aesthetic, with a combined stealth and pudding design, exclusive to Razer.

“The translucent sidewall of the pudding design allows for a brighter, crisper RGB lighting effect on any keyboard, and features bottom-lasered etching to give long lasting, fadeproof key legends. When the Chroma RGB lighting is off, the keycaps have a cool, legendless stealth effect for that minimalist look. The Razer Phantom Keycap Upgrade Set is available as a 128-keycap set, in black or white, and is compatible with all of Razer’s Mini, Tenkeyless, and full-sized mechanical/optical keyboards with standard bottom row US and UK layouts.”

“The Razer PBT Keycap + Coiled Cable Upgrade Set brings the durability of Doubleshot PBT keycaps to any keyboard, while the coiled USB-C to USB-A cable gives a sleek, clutter free look, with a braided fiber design for greater resilience. The PBT Keycap + Coiled Cable Upgrade set is available in four colors; Razer Green, Classic Black, Mercury White and Quartz Pink. It works with Razer’s 60%, Tenkeyless, and Full-sized mechanical/optical keyboards, and consists of 120 keycaps, compatible with standard bottom row US and UK layouts.”

“The new Ergonomic Wrist Rests bring comfort to all Mini or Tenkeyless keyboards, featuring a plush memory foam interior with an innovative ergonomic incline for maximum wrist support. The anti-slip rubber feet help prevent unwanted slipping or creep, while the cushioning reduces wrist strain even after the lengthiest of gaming sessions.”

The new range of keyboard customization sets are now available from the official Razer website and authorized retailers worldwide : Razer Phantom Keycap Upgrade Set: $34.99 USD / €39.99, PBT Keycap + Coiled Cable Upgrade Set: $49.99 USD / €59.99 and Ergonomic Wrist Rest: $19.99 USD / €24.99.

Source : Razer

