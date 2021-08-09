Razer Zephyr facemask beta development registration now open

If you have been patiently waiting for the arrival of the ultimate facemask being developed by the team at Razer codenamed Project Hazel, you’ll be interested to know that the official name of the wearable air purifier is now Razer Zephyr. Razer has also this week started accepting registration to join its beta testing development phase.

“Introducing the Razer Zephyr, the latest evolution of our wearable air purifier. Backed by smart technology, innovation, and community feedback, it’s designed to be safe, social and sustainable. Follow our timeline below and stay up to date with every exciting milestone on our journey to turn this award-winning concept into reality.

Be one of the first in the world to try out the Razer Zephyr by signing up for the Community Beta Test below and make this our best yet. The road to the Razer Zepyhr began with a prototype of the most intelligent mask ever created—a design focusing on five key areas to ensure the highest degree of safety with the best quality of life enhancements.”

“The long anticipated Project Hazel is now officially Razer Zephyr – the latest evolution of our wearable air purifier. Designed to be safe, social and sustainable, Razer Zephyr sports a filtration efficiency of 99% BFE, a secure silicon face seal and anti-fog coating. As we work towards release, be the first to wear one by joining our community beta test.”

As soon as more details on pricing and availability for the Zephyr facemask are released by the Razer team we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : Razer

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals