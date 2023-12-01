Using AI to automate customer service workflows

Businesses considering integrating artificial intelligence into their customer service workflows might be interested in a new video created by IBM. During which Manish Goyal, a Senior Partner at IBM Consulting, discusses the application of AI analytics and automation in customer service to improve customer experiences. He emphasizes the importance of staying ahead of customer expectations and the potential of generative AI to revolutionize customer service operations.

Imagine reaching out for help and encountering a service that not only addresses your concerns quickly but also anticipates your needs before you articulate them. This is the promise of artificial intelligence (AI) in customer service, a field that is rapidly evolving to meet the high expectations of customers like you. Goyal is at the forefront of this shift, advocating for the integration of AI analytics and automation to elevate your experience and ensure your satisfaction.

AI analytics dives deep into vast amounts of data to uncover insights that lead to smarter, more proactive, and personalized services. This is crucial in today’s market, where a single negative experience could drive customers to competitors. The post-pandemic world has seen a surge in the demand for efficient, uninterrupted service. Tools such as Interactive Voice Response (IVR), agent assist, and chatbots have become more sophisticated, thanks to generative AI, which enables them to understand and address a wider range of customer inquiries with greater accuracy.

AI customer service automation and delivery

Generative AI is making waves in customer service by enhancing self-service options, supporting human agents, and streamlining operations. Virtual agents and chatbots, now powered by generative AI, can handle more customer questions, providing quick solutions without the need for human intervention. AI also assists customer service representatives by accelerating access to information and problem-solving, leading to faster and more effective resolutions for you. Additionally, AI’s analysis of call transcripts and automation of post-call documentation work optimizes operations and reduces the burden on human agents.

The adoption of generative AI in customer service is not just about enhancing your experience; it also makes economic sense. These technologies can automate routine tasks and improve operational efficiency, resulting in significant cost savings and a strong return on investment.

Your interactions with businesses are no longer limited to a single platform. You expect to move seamlessly between phone, email, social media, and live chat. AI plays a crucial role in ensuring these omnichannel exchanges are smooth and consistent, providing you with a hassle-free service journey.

For businesses to excel in channel coordination, they must follow a strategic blueprint that includes outlining the desired customer experience, understanding customer demographics and preferences, identifying service channels, selecting the right tools and platforms, and designing the customer journey to deliver the planned experience.

The collaboration between IBM and the US Veterans Affairs (VA) is a shining example of the power of analytics and automation. By integrating these technologies, the VA improved the processing of benefit claims for veterans, demonstrating the real-world benefits of AI in enhancing lives.

As AI innovation continues to accelerate, it is crucial for businesses to incorporate generative AI into their customer service frameworks. This integration not only improves the customer experience but also ensures that companies remain competitive in a dynamic marketplace.

AI analytics and automation are transforming customer service. By adopting these advancements, you can enjoy faster, more accurate, and personalized support, which may increase customer loyalty and satisfaction. Businesses that recognize and capitalize on this shift will be well-positioned to thrive in the changing landscape of customer service.



