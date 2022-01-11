Custom D6 metal dice inspired by Amanda Lapalm’s metal Yugioh dice

Gamers looking for a set of custom D6 metal dice may be interested in a new range created by 7 different artists and inspired by Amanda Lapalm’s metal Yugioh dice. The new metal dice range is now available to back via Kickstarter and has already raised over $25,000 thanks to over 340 backers with still 5 days remaining.

Each dice measures 22mm or 7/8 inches wide, weigh 10x as much as a regular die, and are very colourful and vibrant as you can see from the images “imagine 6 enamel pins, melded together onto a single cube“. Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $20 or £27 (depending on current exchange rates).

Custom D6 metal dice

“Hello! I’m Brother Ming and I am SO excited to finally share my first kickstarter project with you after having already backed… 131 projects on kickstarter. So… I’m a huge fan of kickstarter projects, especially tabletop and anime fandom ones! Over the last year, I have been working carefully to create some anime art dice inspired by the FE series, combining both of these passions. These dice were originally inspired by Amanda Lapalm’s metal Yugioh dice. I talked with her to learn about the production process, and have created these dice using the same methods.”

If the FE crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022.

“If you pledge for this project, you won’t be charged any money unless this project is fully successful. If the project is not successful, you will NEVER be charged any money. You will only be charged if we meet our goal once the campaign ends! These brass dice are casted from CNC engraved molds, then dipped in an acrylic paint, and finally poured with enamel to fill out the unique designs on each of the dice faces.”

“All 7 dice design molds have been finalized, paid for, and are ready for production. If we successfully fund, the dice will be produced according to demand and shipped immediately. Although I definitely want to make more designs, unlocking more designs as stretch goals would exponentially delay production and fulfillment. If this project is successful, I will create more designs based on the older FE games and launch another kickstarter once they are ready! I want nothing more to have an Ike’s Mercenaries dice.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the custom D6 metal dice, jump over to the official FE crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

