MSI Optix MAG272CRX 27 inch curved monitor

MSI has introduced a new curved Monitor this week in the form of the Optix MAG272CRX specifically designed for gamers and eSports professionals. Offering an 8-bit+FRC VA panel featuring a rather aggressive 1500R curvature, a 1920×1080 resolution, 300 nits maximum brightness, a 3000:1 contrast ratio, 178° – 178° viewing angles, a 1 ms response time, and a 240 Hz maximum refresh rate. MSI explains more.

“Witness your epic battle with the MSI Optix MAG272CRX curved gaming monitor. Equipped with the 1920 x 1080 Full HD resolution and ground-breaking 240Hz refresh rate panel, the MSI Optix MAG272CRX will capture every moment while you take down your opponents.

With the Adaptive technology, MSI Optix MAG272CRX provides gamers with the captivating, tearing-free gaming experience.”

“Want to enjoy your games like the way they are meant to be enjoyed? MSI Optix MAG272CRX curved gaming monitor is designed specifically for that purpose. Optix monitors use a curved display panel that has a curvature rate of 1500R, which is the most comfortable and suitable for a wide range of applications from general computing to gaming. Curved panels also help with gameplay immersion, making you feel more connected to the entire experience.”

Features of the Optix MAG272CRX curved monitor include :

– Curved Gaming display (1500R) – The best gameplay immersion.

– Mystic Light – The ultimate gaming finish.

– 240Hz High Refresh Rate – Real smooth gaming.

– 1ms Response Time – eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates.

– Gaming OSD App – Create the ultimate viewing settings for your game.

– HDR Ready-Provide eye-catching detail through contrast and shadows adjustment.

– Night Vision: See every detail clearly in the dark, helping you find and attack enemies before they notice.

– Connect with Type-C:Easily connect your laptop or PC to the MSI Optix MAG272CRX display via type-C port.

– AMD FreeSync – prevent screen tearing.

– Anti-Flicker and Less Blue Light – game even longer and prevent eye strain and fatique.

– Frameless design – Ultimate gameplay experience.

– 178° wide view angle.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by MSI for the Optix MAG272CRX curved display, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : MSI : Anandtech

