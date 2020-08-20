MSI has introduced a new 34 inch curved gaming monitor to their range in the form of the MSI Optix MAG342CQRV. Offering a 34″ UWQHD 1 ms VA panel providing a resolution of 3440 x 1440 at a 100hz refresh rate.

“Optix MAG342CQRV curved gaming monitor features a wide 34″ UWQHD panel that supports resolution up to 3440×1440. This 21:9 panel allows gamers to enjoy a wider viewing angle compared to other traditional 16:9 panels. The widescreen will also allow gamers to multitask with several windows, witness significant improvement in operational and gaming efficiency.”

Features of the MSI Optix MAG342CQRV Curved 34-inch gaming monitor :

– 3440×1440, 100hz refresh rate,

– Ultrawide 21:9 panel

– Gaming OSD App 2.0

– Extremely High Refresh Rate And Fast Response Time

– Adaptive Sync

– Night Vision

– Curved Gaming display (1500R) – The best gameplay immersion.

– Mystic Light – The ultimate gaming finish.

– UWQHD High Resolution – Game titles will even look better, displaying more details due to the UWQHD resolution.

– 100Hz Refresh Rate – Real smooth gaming.

– 1ms response time – eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates.

– Night Vision: See every detail clearly in the dark, helping you find and attack enemies before they notice.

– AMD Adaptive-Sync Technology – Tear free, stutter free, fluid gaming.

– Anti-Flicker and Less Blue Light – game even longer and prevent eye strain and fatique.

– Frameless design – Ultimate gameplay experience.

– 178° wide view angle.

“The Optix MAG342CQRV is equipped with a 100hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time VA panel which benefits the most in fast-paced game genres such as FPS, RTS, and MOBAs. These games require quick and precise movements, which ultra-high refresh rate and fast response time will put you ahead of your competition. Optix MAG342CQRV is further strengthened by the Gaming OSD App, which allows you to control your monitor display under a software window. You can even customize display settings for different software in the app, it will then automatically apply the presets once you start using the software. Last but not least, the Gaming OSD App allows you to use in-game hotkeys to adjust display settings.”

“Optix MAG342CQRV is built with Adaptive Sync technology to achieve the smooth visuals for your gameplay. Adaptive Sync technology will sync the refresh rate of your monitor with your GPU to eliminate screen tearing or stuttering. Night Vision is merged into MSI’s monitor configuration software – Gaming OSD App 2.0. It smartly computes the details in the dark area of the screen to be amplified, as opposed to brutally brightening the whole screen and causing some areas to overexpose. This creates overall comfortable and pleasing images.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by MSI, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : MSI

