CUBE4 portable projector with full 4K decoding

The CUBE4 portable projector is now available via Indiegogo and has already raised over $400,000 thanks to nearly 2,000 backers. The small lightweight projector supports 4K decoding and features a native resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution. This assures a cinema-level experience, whether you project a 30 inch image against a bedroom wall or use its maximum capability and project a massive 200 inch image on the wall of your house.

Other features of the projector include support for HDR10+ , autofocusing with IR ranging, 6D automatic keystone correction, dual fan heat dissipation system all aluminum shell and a fully enclosed design to keep fan noise to a minimum.

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $208 or £154 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 29% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

CUBE4 1080p portable projector

“The JIRENO CUBE4 features a native resolution of 1920 x 1080P and full 4K decoding. In combination with our unique VIDU audio technology, this resolution ensures the CUBE4 delivers an exceptional cinematic experience whether it is used inside your home or outdoors. Irritating fan noise is minimized, and because this device is completely sealed, it does not accumulate the dust that often creates spots when viewing a projected image. “

If the CUBE4 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the CUBE4 portable projector project view the promotional video below.

“The CUBE4’s all-aluminum space-gray design is extraordinarily appealing, and its portability ensures the projector can be moved easily outside or to a neighbor’s house. Whether you are sitting in your living room or relaxing in the garden, this projector’s auto-focus and automatic keystone correction allow you to quickly set up and enjoy a 200-inch display with bright and sharp images.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the portable projector, jump over to the official CUBE4 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

