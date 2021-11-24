Unreal Engine AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) plugin released

AMD has this week released the FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) plugin for Unreal Engine 4, enabling game developers to integrate the performance enhanced technology into their creations and games. An alternative technology to NVIDIA DLSS, FSR Allows gamers to improve frame rates of their games by trading off quality. The Tech Power Up wesbite explains :

“At the higher “Quality” presets, this quality loss is supposed to be practically unnoticeable, but with significant improvements to frame-rates. We detailed how the technology works in our article that gets under its hood and evaluates performance. At its launch, AMD listed out a broad list of launch partners for the technology, but Unreal was a notable absentee. Over the following months, AMD appears to have worked toward bringing the tech to even UE4. The plugin is being distributed through AMD’s GPUOpen portal.”

Unreal Engine AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) plugin

“AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) is an open source, high-quality solution for producing high resolution frames from lower resolution inputs. It uses a collection of cutting-edge algorithms with a particular emphasis on creating high-quality edges, giving large performance improvements compared to rendering at native resolution directly. FSR enables “practical performance” for costly render operations, such as hardware ray tracing.”

Source : TPU : GPUOpen

