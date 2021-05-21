CTL unveils new 24-inch and 27-inch monitors

CTL has added two new monitors to its range this week in the form of the CTL IP2381 24″ VA FHD Monitor and the CTL IP2781 27″ ADS QHD Monitor. The CTL IP2381 is a 24″ 1920 x 1080 Full High Definition display. while the more expensive CTL IP2781 is a 27″ 2560 x 1440 Quad High Definition monitor that features ADS plane control technology for superior performance, says CTL. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Both monitors have a thin bezel for a more interactive feel along with high luminance controls for better brightness regulation. The CTL IP2381 24″ and CTL IP2781 27″ monitors have FreeSync capabilities for the most accurate monitor refresh rates to keep up with any level of productivity from graphic-heavy presentations to consistent gameplay.

“CTL Computer Monitors are one of the best values on the market. With stunning LCD displays from 22″ to 32″, CTL LCD monitors are a cost-effective workhorse for your office or schools. CTL computer monitors feature technologies such as ADS screen, 4K resolution, touch screen, and LED panels.”

Each monitor has 16:9 aspect ratios with integrated speakers and HDMI connection capabilities and can be paired with Chromebox, Chromebook or any other computer device. Both monitor models can also be bundled with a Chromebox to create a 2-in-1 work station.

CL IP2381 24″ VA Monitor Features

Contrast Ratio – 1000:1

Inputs – VGA, 2x HDMI

Response Time – GTG 16 ms (8 ms with OD)

Viewing Angle (H/V) – 89/89

Stand Type – -5 to 15-degree tilt

Height – 23.8″

Width – 20.2″

Depth – 7.3″

Weight – 8.6 lbs

CL IP2781 27″ ADS Monitor Features

Contrast Ratio – 1000:1

Inputs – DisplayPort, 2xHDMI

Response Time – GTG 14 ms (7 ms with OD)

Viewing Angle (H/V) – 89/89

Stand Type – -5 to 15-degree tilt

Height – 27″

Width – 22.4″

Depth – 11.2″

Weight – 12.4 lbs

Source : CTL

