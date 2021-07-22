Valve announces $1,000,000 CSGO Art Contest

Valve has today announced the start of a new CSGO Art Contest for which 10 winners will receive $100,000 and see their artwork added to the CS:GO game. Submissions are due by October the 21st 2021 and will be featured as skins to adorn weapons within the first person shooter.

Valve has provided plenty of details on how to create a weapon finish with examples, guides and tutorials if you haven’t already created and submitted artwork previously. Valve has also created an official CS:GO Weapon Style Guide, providing information to “maximize the chances of your designs being selected, and answers to common questions that we hear from artists who are getting started.”

“Go to the Dreams & Nightmares Contest Forum. Team up with other artists, share your work, discuss best practices, support each other. Artists new to the workshop sometimes team up with established artists who can help apply their artwork to a 3d model and submit to the CS:GO Workshop.”

“Did we mention that your artwork must be original? We want to see where the ideas began and how they developed. Posting concept art, mood boards, or images from which you have pulled inspiration are encouraged. All elements of the submission need to be original work.”

“Often workshop submissions are a collaboration, team up with artists who have experience with the process. Go to the CS:GO Artists Forum to meet artists and technicians who are looking to work together. Revenue share should be negotiated and understood by all parties before submitting to the workshop. If you have collaborated with someone to create your weapon finish that person(s) must have a non-limited Steam account in good standing and included in the submission in order to split potential revenue share.”

So if you have a great idea for a new CSGO skin you could be the winner of $100,000. More information jump over to the official CSGO Art Contest site by following the link below.

Source : Twitter : Valve

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals