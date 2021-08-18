Crysis 2 Remastered game performance and technical analysis

If you are interested in learning more about the new Crysis 2 Remastered game following on from the first remastered title and proceeding the Crysis 3 Remastered game also currently in the development pipeline pure be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry have put the Crysis 2 Remastered game through its performance paces and provide a technical analysis of what you can expect from the remastered version of the iconic games.

Crysis 2 is a first-person shooter game developed by Crytek and published by Electronic Arts being released worldwide during March 2011 on PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. The remastered version will be launching sometime during Q4 2021 although an exact release date has not been announced as yet by Electronic Arts or Crytek.

Within Crysis 2 Remastered players once again take on the role of a Force Recon Marine called Alcatraz, with the ability to customise your weapon load out and abilities as the game progresses. Set in the urban environment rather than the jungle the game offers new options with relation to progressing and planning attacks.

“The Crysis Remastered Trilogy is completing soon with the arrival of Crysis 2 and Crysis 3 Remastered and John Linneman travelled to Crytek’s Frankfurt HQ to speak with the developers about their approach to the final two games in the series and to see how the studio has taken onboard feedback from the first Crysis Remastered. Oh… and a chance to see first footage of Crysis 2 Remastered running on PS5? Let’s do it.”

Source : Digital Foundry

