Crysis Remastered PS4, Pro, Xbox One, One X reviewed by Digital Foundry

Continuing on from their analysis of the performance, mechanics and upgrades you can expect from the PC version of the new Crysis Remastered game, the team over at Digital Boundary have now carried out their review of the game on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox One and Xbox One X. Check out the video below to learn more about “the good, the bad and the broken” in the Crysis Remastered game by Crytek.

“There’s a ton of potential in the console versions of Crysis Remastered – but it looks like the delay to the game should have been longer. In this video, John assesses every console running every mode and sees some remarkable difference between the Switch release and its PS4/Xbox One siblings.”

”Focusing on the single-player campaign from the acclaimed first-person shooter, Crysis Remastered arrives with upgrades and optimizations powered by advances in CRYENGINE and current-gen hardware, including up to 8K high quality textures, HDR support, temporary anti-aliasing, improved art assets, and more. On PC, players can experience for the very first time, software-based ray tracing for AMD and NVIDIA GPUs and hardware-based ray tracing for NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs. And in another first, current generation console gamers can enjoy ray tracing on PS4 Pro and Xbox One X.”

Source : Digital Foundry

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals