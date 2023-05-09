Crusader Kings III Tours & Tournaments arrives May 11th

In a few days time on May 11, Crusader Kings III fans and those new to the game will be able to travel through your realm to check on your vassals. Attend royal weddings to demonstrate your loyalty to a distant lord. Or, if you are brave enough, enter competitions of body or mind in tournaments. Check out the new feature breakdown for the latest update to the Crusader Kings III game.
Crusader Kings III Tours & Tournaments
“Life is a journey of chivalric adventure, so why don’t you embrace yours, ruler? Create your very own epic story with the major expansion, Crusader Kings III: Tours & Tournaments. Be awed by the sights and events that await you, from bold, mock combat in the jousting area to adventuring perilous wilds with your royal entourage.”
Travel
- Plan and plot your route to Grand Tournaments & Weddings
- Assemble your Caravan & select a Caravan Master
- Customize your route to avoid danger
- New trait ‘Traveller’
Tours
- Visit up to 10 subjects
- Go on a Majesty Tour, Intimidation Tour, or a Taxation Tour
- A Regent will rule in your place as you embark on your Tour, select a Regent to rule in your stead
Tournaments
- Locale screen to visit the Village, Tavern, Temple, Tent Camp, Artisan Quarters, and Tournament Grounds
- Train for upcoming contests
- Decide to compete in Recitals, Duels, Melee, and Jousts. These will improve your skills
- Knights can gain an Accolade and provide you with special bonuses
- Using intrigue you can sabotage events and win by alternative means
- Bet on contests
Grand Weddings
- Preform Diplomacy and Intrigue
- Impress neighboring rulers and gain them as vassals
- Eliminate the other family in a Bloody Wedding
For more information on all the features, updates, tweaks and enhancements that will be included in the Crusader Kings III Tours & Tournaments content jump over to the official Steam page by following the link below.
