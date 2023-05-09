Crusader Kings III Tours & Tournaments arrives May 11th

In a few days time on May 11, Crusader Kings III fans and those new to the game will be able to travel through your realm to check on your vassals. Attend royal weddings to demonstrate your loyalty to a distant lord. Or, if you are brave enough, enter competitions of body or mind in tournaments. Check out the new feature breakdown for the latest update to the Crusader Kings III game.

Crusader Kings III Tours & Tournaments

“Life is a journey of chivalric adventure, so why don’t you embrace yours, ruler? Create your very own epic story with the major expansion, Crusader Kings III: Tours & Tournaments. Be awed by the sights and events that await you, from bold, mock combat in the jousting area to adventuring perilous wilds with your royal entourage.”

Travel

Plan and plot your route to Grand Tournaments & Weddings

Assemble your Caravan & select a Caravan Master

Customize your route to avoid danger

New trait ‘Traveller’

Tours

Visit up to 10 subjects

Go on a Majesty Tour, Intimidation Tour, or a Taxation Tour

A Regent will rule in your place as you embark on your Tour, select a Regent to rule in your stead

Tournaments

Locale screen to visit the Village, Tavern, Temple, Tent Camp, Artisan Quarters, and Tournament Grounds

Train for upcoming contests

Decide to compete in Recitals, Duels, Melee, and Jousts. These will improve your skills

Knights can gain an Accolade and provide you with special bonuses

Using intrigue you can sabotage events and win by alternative means

Bet on contests

Grand Weddings

Preform Diplomacy and Intrigue

Impress neighboring rulers and gain them as vassals

Eliminate the other family in a Bloody Wedding

For more information on all the features, updates, tweaks and enhancements that will be included in the Crusader Kings III Tours & Tournaments content jump over to the official Steam page by following the link below.

Source : Steam : CK





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals