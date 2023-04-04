Apple has revealed more details about its upcoming Apple TV+ limited series The Crowded Room starring Tom Holland which will premiere on June 9, 2023. The 10 episode TV series has been created by Academy Award winner Akiva Goldsman and Tom Holland as both starring and executive producer. Joining Holland in the TV series are Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum, Sasha Lane, Will Chase and Lior Raz, along with guest stars Jason Isaacs, Christopher Abbott, Thomas Sadoski and Zachary Golinger.

The Crowded Room

“The Crowded Room follows Danny Sullivan (Holland), a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979. A captivating thriller told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried), Danny’s life story unfolds, revealing elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation.”

““The Crowded Room” is a co-production between Apple Studios and New Regency. Goldsman serves as executive producer through his Weed Road Productions banner. The series is also executive produced by Alexandra Milchan for EMJAG Productions; and New Regency’s Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer. Kornél Mundruczó directed several episodes, including the pilot, and executive produces.”

As soon as Apple releases a trailer for the upcoming Crowded Room thriller we will keep you in the loop as always.

Source : Apple





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals