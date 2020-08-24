Cricket Wireless launches 5G network with the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G

Cricket Wireless has announced that it is launching its 5G network in the US, the company is only offering one 5G device on the network at the moment, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G.

The handset is available on Cricket for $1,199.99 on Crickets $60 a month unlimited plan, therte are also a range of other plans available.

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G allows customers to enjoy 5G network access along with a suite of premium features. The multi-lens rear camera is highlighted by a 64MP lens, an increased camera resolution for more detailed images. The phone’s Space Zoom technology allows for up to 30x digital zoom, and the Single Take function captures multiple videos and images with one tap of the shutter button.

After you’ve captured your favorite candid moments, view them on the 6.7 inch Infinity-O display, and then save them on the 128GB of available memory space***. The Galaxy S20+ 5G is also powered by an octa-core processor and a 4,500 mAh all day battery****.

You can find out more details about the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G and the range of Cricket Wireless plans over at their website at the link below.

Source Cricket

