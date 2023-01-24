Creative Zen Air launched in the USA

The Creative Zen Air wireless headphones were unveiled at CES, recently went on sale in the UK and now they are launching in the USA.

The new Zen Air will retail for $44.99 in the USA and they are now available to buy direct in the USA.

Creative Technology today announced the launch of the Creative Zen Air, sporting a new stick-shaped earbud design with a pocket-friendly charging case that is both stylish and lightweight. These true wireless earbuds can also do more than just rack up style points, it comes with nifty noise control features such as Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient Mode for a seamless listening experience. Despite its compact form factor, the Creative Zen Air can deliver a total playtime of up to 18 hours and up to 6 hours of playtime on a single charge to keep the music pumping all day long. Coupled with 10 mm Neodymium drivers, Bluetooth® 5.0 connectivity and a certified IPX4 sweatproof rating, the Creative Zen Air truly stands out as the ideal true wireless earbuds fit for every pocket.

Creative Zen Air offers users a better listening experience with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) that can help filter out unwanted background noises so users can stay focused – be it at the office during an important conference call or listening to their favorite beats on the go without any interruptions.

With a simple tap of the earbuds, users can easily switch to the Ambient Mode to let just the right amount of surrounding sound in, which works perfectly when running errands or while hiking on a busy trail.

You can find out more details about the new Zen Air headphones over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Creative





