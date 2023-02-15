Creative Outlier Free Pro headphones launched

Earlier today we saw the new Creative Outlier Free headphones and now Creative has launched another new set of headphones, the Creative Outlier Free Pro.

The new Creative Outlier Free Pro is designed to be waterproof and they come with an IPX8 rating and are available to buy for $99.99.

Creative Technology today launched Creative Outlier Free Pro, its latest wireless bone conduction headphones equipped with all the features desired by pro-level sporting enthusiasts who love a soundtrack. Built to be tough yet comfortable in fit, unstoppable in the heaviest of rains and even underwater, indefatigable battery life and without the need for a device to play music, the Outlier Free Pro is simply at the top of its game.

The Outlier Free Pro stands out even more with its 8GB (stores 2,000 MP3 songs) built-in music player (also compatible with FLAC, WAV and APE file formats); it enables users to enjoy their favorite tunes without the need to carry their mobile phones. Thanks to its IPX8 rating (the highest waterproof rating for water immersion), swimmers can even swim underwater in the pool.

Trail runners and hikers who love to go the distance would always have their soundtrack on, as the Outlier Free Pro offers up to 10 hours of battery life per charge (10 minutes of quick-charging provides 2 hours of playtime).

You can find out more information about the new Creative Outlier Free Pro headphones over at Creative at the link below.

Source Creative





