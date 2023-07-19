Creative Outlier Free Pro+ and Creative Outlier Free+ headphones unveiled

Creative has unveiled its latest bone conduction headphones, the Creative Outlier Free Pro+ and Creative Outlier Free+ and they come with a choice of some bright colors, including slate grey and matte black and dark slate grey and lime green fusion.

The new Creative Outlier Free Pro+ and Creative Outlier Free+ are designed with sports and fitness in mind, they come with an IPX8 and IPX45 water resistance respectively.

Creative Technology today announced the release of the Creative Outlier Free Pro+ and Creative Outlier Free+, the latest bone conduction headphones to join the well-loved Outlier series. Building on the foundation of its predecessors, these latest headphones bring an elevated open-ear listening experience with better precision and optimal sound conduction efficiency through the innovative adjustable transducers that adapt to the unique contours of each individual’s ears. With the ability to customize the fit, users can now enjoy unrivaled comfort and stability, allowing them to focus on their music or calls without any distractions. Along with an added burst of vibrant color options, these latest Plus versions add a playful and colorful twist to the user’s everyday life.

You can find out more details about the new Creative Outlier Free Pro+ and Creative Outlier Free+ headphones over at Creative at the link below. The Creative Outlier Free Pro+ will retail for $149.99 and the Creative Outlier Free+ will retail for $99.99.

Source Creative



