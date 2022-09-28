Creative Katana V2X gaming soundbar unveiled

Creative has launched its latest soundbar, the Creative Katana V2X, and this one is designed for gaming, it is designed to work with your PC, Mac, PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and other devices.

The Creative Katana V2Xcomes with a slimmer subwoofer than previous models and it features Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C port for USB audio support, 3.5mm AUX-in and SXFI-out and more.

A cluttered desktop or TV console may not be the fancy of every gamer – Sound Blaster Katana V2X frees up valuable footprint with a subwoofer that is 40% smaller than its predecessor. The peak power output of 180W makes perfect sense for gaming set-ups in smaller rooms.

That said, the audio quality is maintained where it always matters. This soundbar retains the familiar sound signature of a high-end Sound Blaster, delivering hi-fidelity multichannel audio via the acclaimed tri-amplified Xamp technology, where Creative’s proprietary multi-core DSP controller powers the tweeters, mid-range and subwoofer drivers individually. Super X-Fi Headphone Holography, an award-winning technology which recreates the soundstage of a high-end multi-speaker system in headphones, is perfect for late-night game binges without disturbing the neighbors.

The new Creative Katana V2X is now available in the UK, direct from Creative and the device retails for £259.99.

Source Creative



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

