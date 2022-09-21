Creative Sound Blaster Blaze V2 launched in the USA

The new Creative Sound Blaster Blaze V2 launched in Europe earlier this month and now the headset is launching in the USA.

This new gaming headset from Creative is designed to be used with your PC, Mac, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and other devices.

Sound Blaster Blaze V2 is equipped with a detachable, noise-cancelling microphone so that gamers can communicate efficiently without unwanted distractions. A gold-plated 3.5 mm 4-pole combo jack makes connecting easy, with its high-purity oxygen-free copper wire cable helping to transmit distortion-free audio. An inline remote control provides instant access to volume adjustment and mic mute.

But beyond making gamers look and feel empowered, they hear it too. Precision-tuned 40 mm FullSpectrum Neodymium drivers deliver impactful bass and crisp audio designed to create an exhilarating experience. With Creative app (on Windows), users get to access the Sound Blaster Studio Essential suite to enable sound processing technologies like virtualized 7.1 Surround Sound, Acoustic Engine (with features like Surround, Crystalizer, Smart Volume, Dialog Plus), built-in audio presets for various gaming profiles, movies and music, and CrystalVoice (with features like Acoustic Echo Cancellation, Smart Volume, Microphone Equalizer).

You can find out more information about the new Creative Sound Blaster Blaze V2 headset over at Creative at the link below. The device is now available to buy in the USA for $34.99 from the Creative online stor and other retailers.

Source Creative



