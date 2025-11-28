Creality Black Friday Deals: Huge Savings on K2, K1 Max & Ender-3 V3 Printers

Black Friday 2025 has arrived with some of the strongest Creality 3D printer deals of the year, offering major discounts across the K2 Series, K-Series, and Ender-3 V3 lineup. With savings reaching up to hundreds of dollars, this year’s promotion includes multi-color printers, enclosed high-speed machines, AI-assisted models, and reliable beginner-friendly systems. Below is a full breakdown of all eight discounted printers, complete with verified key features and concise explanations to help shoppers choose the right model during the limited-time event.

K2 Plus Combo 3D Printer

Black Friday Price: $1,199.00 (Save $300)

The K2 Plus Combo is Creality’s flagship multi-color, large-format 3D printer built for users who want maximum flexibility, speed, and professional-grade output. Its large enclosed chamber and advanced CFS system make it suitable for creators producing functional parts, large models, props, and multi-material designs.

Key Features – K2 Plus Combo

16-Color Printing: 4-bay CFS system supports up to 16 colors in a single job with no manual swaps.

4-bay CFS system supports up to 16 colors in a single job with no manual swaps. Large Build Volume: 350 × 350 × 350 mm printing space for props, big prototypes, and batch production.

350 × 350 × 350 mm printing space for props, big prototypes, and batch production. High-Speed Precision: Step-servo motion system maintains accuracy even at high acceleration.

Step-servo motion system maintains accuracy even at high acceleration. Actively Heated Chamber: Stable temperatures for engineering-grade filaments.

Stable temperatures for engineering-grade filaments. Dual AI Cameras: For real-time flow monitoring and failure alerting.

For real-time flow monitoring and failure alerting. Matrix Frame Design: Die-cast enclosed structure reduces vibration for consistent output.

Die-cast enclosed structure reduces vibration for consistent output. Includes K2 Plus, one CFS unit, and four 500g filament rolls (Combo version).

Includes Creality Cloud 1-Year Premium.

Thanks to its actively heated chamber and precision motion system, the K2 Plus Combo is engineered for demanding workflows where reliability and multi-material versatility matter. This printer is ideal for makers producing large, intricate designs without pausing or swapping filaments manually.

K2/K2 Combo 3D Printer

Black Friday Price: $549.00 (Save $150)

The K2/K2 Combo is a compact multi-color 3D printer focused on ease of use, quiet operation, and high-speed output. It is pre-assembled, beginner-friendly, and capable of producing up to 16-color prints using the same CFS technology found in higher-tier models.

Key Features – K2/K2 Combo

16-Color Multi-Material Printing: Supports multi-color jobs without filament swaps.

Supports multi-color jobs without filament swaps. Quiet Operation: Silent Mode around 45 dB—similar to laptop fan noise.

Silent Mode around 45 dB—similar to laptop fan noise. Beginner-Friendly Setup: Ready to print in about 10 minutes.

Ready to print in about 10 minutes. Smart Auto-Leveling: Probes only the print area for faster, more accurate leveling.

Probes only the print area for faster, more accurate leveling. Stable High-Speed Quality: Step-servo motion system supports crisp detail at high speeds.

Step-servo motion system supports crisp detail at high speeds. Up to 600 mm/s speed.

speed. Includes Creality Cloud 1-Year Premium.

With its compact size and simplified operation, the K2/K2 Combo is perfect for beginners and home makers who want multi-color output in a smaller footprint without sacrificing print speed or leveling accuracy.

K2 Pro/Combo 3D Printer

Black Friday Price: $999.00 (Save $100)

The K2 Pro/Combo offers a powerful balance of speed, multi-material capability, and an actively heated chamber for engineering-grade filaments. It’s designed for serious makers who need professional-level output with reliable automation.

Key Features – K2 Pro/Combo

16-Color Multi-Material Printing: Supports up to 16 colors with CFS.

Supports up to 16 colors with CFS. Active Chamber Heating: Maintains stable temperatures for ABS, PA-CF, PPA-CF, and similar materials.

Maintains stable temperatures for ABS, PA-CF, PPA-CF, and similar materials. Dual AI Cameras: Real-time monitoring with AI failure detection.

Real-time monitoring with AI failure detection. Smart Auto-Leveling: Full-area scanning ensures consistent first-layer quality.

Full-area scanning ensures consistent first-layer quality. 300 × 300 × 300 mm Volume: Ideal for large models and batch printing.

Ideal for large models and batch printing. Includes one CFS unit with the Combo model.

Includes Creality Cloud 1-Year Premium.

The K2 Pro/Combo is a strong choice for makers handling tougher filament requirements and looking for reliable automation. Its heated chamber and AI monitoring make it suitable for both production use and advanced prototyping.

K1C 2025 3D Printer

Black Friday Price: $369.00 (Save $190)

The K1C 2025 is an upgraded version of the K1C, bringing multi-color support (via new CFS integration) and improved overall engineering. It is a compact, high-speed printer compatible with a wide range of filaments.

Key Features – K1C 2025

Clog-Free Extruder Kit

600 mm/s Max Speed

Observant AI Camera for monitoring

for monitoring Wide Filament Compatibility: PLA-CF, PA-CF, PET-CF, ABS, PLA, PETG, PET, TPU, PA, ABS, ASA, PC.

PLA-CF, PA-CF, PET-CF, ABS, PLA, PETG, PET, TPU, PA, ABS, ASA, PC. Includes Creality Cloud 1-Year Premium.

The K1C 2025 is a capable enclosed speed printer suited for hobbyists and small workspaces. Its broad material support and AI camera help ensure reliable, high-speed results.

K1 Max AI Fast 3D Printer

Black Friday Price: $629.00 (Save $270)

The K1 Max is a large-format, AI-powered 3D printer built for fast output and hands-free calibration. It’s ideal for users who want both speed and an automated workflow.

Key Features – K1 Max

600 mm/s Printing Speed

300 × 300 × 300 mm Volume

AI LIDAR + AI Camera for assisted, monitored printing

for assisted, monitored printing Automatic Bed Leveling and calibration

and calibration Upgraded Z-Axis for reduced banding

for reduced banding One-Button Automatic Error Detection

Includes Creality Cloud 1-Year Premium.

The K1 Max excels in speed, automation, and print volume. Its AI systems allow for safer, more reliable unattended prints, making it valuable for professional workflows.

Creality Hi/Combo 3D Printer

Black Friday Price: $379.00 (Save $220)

The Creality Hi/Combo is a mid-range multi-color and high-speed machine, ideal for users who want fast output with minimal setup.

Key Features – Hi/Combo

CFS × 4: Supports up to 16-color printing.

Supports up to 16-color printing. 95% Pre-Assembled for easy setup.

for easy setup. 260 × 260 × 300 mm Volume

Up to 500 mm/s Speed

Auto-Calibration with one tap.

with one tap. Clog-Free Quick-Swap Nozzle

Includes Creality Cloud 1-Year Premium.

The Hi/Combo is one of the strongest value deals in the lineup, combining multi-color capability, speed, and user-friendly auto-calibration for a low sale price.

Ender-3 V3 KE 3D Printer

Black Friday Price: $269.00 (Save $30)

The Ender-3 V3 KE is a fast, compact printer designed for new makers who want strong speed and good filament support at a low cost.

Key Features – Ender-3 V3 KE

Up to 500 mm/s Speed with 8000 mm/s² acceleration

with 8000 mm/s² acceleration “Sprite” Direct Extruder supports 300°C printing

supports 300°C printing X-Axis Linear Rail for smooth motion

for smooth motion 3 Ways to Print: Phone, WiFi, USB

Phone, WiFi, USB Quick Assembly and auto filament loading

and auto filament loading Supports Hyper PLA, PETG, ABS, TPU(95A), and ASA

Includes Creality Cloud 1-Year Premium.

The V3 KE is ideal for classrooms, small workspaces, or beginners who want a responsive and flexible printer with strong material compatibility.

Ender-3 V3 SE 3D Printer

Black Friday Price: $179.99 (Save $39.01)

The Ender-3 V3 SE is the most affordable printer in the lineup, designed for first-time makers who need easy operation and reliable performance.

Key Features – Ender-3 V3 SE

250 mm/s Max Speed with 2500 mm/s² acceleration

with 2500 mm/s² acceleration CR Touch Auto-Leveling + strain sensors for accurate Z offset

+ strain sensors for accurate Z offset “Sprite” Direct Extruder supports PLA, PETG, TPU

supports PLA, PETG, TPU Stable Dual Z-Axis for reduced wobble

for reduced wobble Dual Linear Shafts for smooth Y-axis motion

for smooth Y-axis motion Auto Filament Loading (“Extrude” / “Retract”)

(“Extrude” / “Retract”) Includes Creality Cloud 1-Year Premium.

Affordable, reliable, and beginner-focused, the V3 SE is a strong entry-level option for anyone starting their 3D printing journey.

Black Friday Promotion

Creality’s Black Friday sale offers major savings across its multi-color, high-speed, and beginner-friendly printers, giving shoppers a wide range of options from flagship models like the K2 Plus Combo to entry-level favourites such as the Ender-3 V3 SE. Whether upgrading a home workshop or adding new high-speed capabilities, these deals present strong value across the lineup.



