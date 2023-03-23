Counter-Strike 2 unveiled by Valve launches this summer

Valve has this week announced the imminent arrival of its next-generation multiplayer shooter Counter-Strike 2 which will hopefully be launching sometime during the summer of 2023 as a free upgrade to CS:GO. Check out the videos below to learn more about what you can expect from the new mechanics, enhancements and updates made to create Counter-Strike 2.

Thankfully the Source 2 tools and rendering features will be available for community map makers to make it easier to build, experiment and iterate. And stay tuned for the Source 2 Item Workshop, which will be available later on in the limited test.

Limited Test

“The Limited Test only evaluates a subset of Counter-Strike 2’s features, so that major issues can be resolved before the summer. But there’s much more to come. In just a few months we’ll reveal all of the details of Counter-Strike 2, and we can’t wait to share it with you.”

Technical leap forward

“Counter-Strike 2 is the largest technical leap forward in Counter-Strike’s history, ensuring new features and updates for years to come. All of the game’s new features will be revealed when it officially launches this summer, but the road to Counter-Strike 2 begins today as a Limited Test for select CS:GO players. During this testing period, we’ll be evaluating a subset of features to shake out any issues before the worldwide release. Counter-Strike 2 arrives this summer as a free upgrade to CS:GO. So build your loadout, hone your skills, and prepare yourself for what’s next! “

Counter-Strike 2

“Smoke Grenades are now dynamic volumetric objects that interact with the environment, and react to lighting, gunfire, and explosions. Gameplay Smoke now has the ability to interact with other gameplay events, creating new opportunities. Bullets and HE grenades can push smoke to briefly clear sightlines or expand occlusion. Now the smoke will seep out of opened doorways and broken windows, go down and up stairs, as well as expand in long corridors and combine with other smokes. In Counter-Strike 2 smoke particles work with the unified lighting system allowing for more realistic light and color.”

“Sub-tick updates are the heart of Counter-Strike 2. Previously, the server only evaluated the world in discrete time intervals (called ticks). Thanks to Counter-Strike 2’s sub-tick update architecture, servers know the exact instant that motion starts, a shot is fired, or a ‘nade is thrown. As a result, regardless of tick rate, your moving and shooting will be equally responsive and your grenades will always land the same way.”

Source : Valve





