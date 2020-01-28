Could the new Apple iMac look like this?

The design of the Apple iMac has changed very little over the last few years and now a new patent filing has been discovered which suggest that Apple has plans for a completely new iMac.

The picture above shows an iMac style desktop computer, it was recently discovered at the USPTO and as we can see from the sketch this is a completely different design to the current iMac.

You can see below how Apple describes this new computer, it appears to have a glass housing from the top to the bottom of the device.

An electronic device may include a glass housing member that includes an upper portion defining a display area, a lower portion defining an input area, and a transition portion joining the upper portion and the lower portion and defining a continuous, curved surface between the upper portion and the lower portion. The electronic device may include a display coupled to the glass housing member and configured to provide a visual output at the display area. The electronic device may include an input device coupled to the glass housing member and configured to detect inputs at the input area. The electronic device may include a support structure coupled to the glass housing member and configured to support the computing device.

This sounds really interesting and the design of the device from the drawings is certainly considerably different to the current range of iMacs.

Apple files this with the USPTO back in May of last year and it was only discovered this week, whether or not this is the final design of Apple’s new iMac remains to be seen. It is not clear as yet on whether we may see a newly designed iMac from them this year or whether we will have to wait until next year.

Source USPTO, MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals