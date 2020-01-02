Apple may launch high end gaming iMac or MacBook this year

Apple’s iMac and MacBook range do not really focus on gaming, this could change this year if a recent rumor is correct.

According to a recent report from the Economic Daily News, Apple is planning on launching a new gaming focused iMac or MacBook and they will apparently be launching at WWDC 2020.

There are not many details about the actual device, there are rumors of either a large screen laptop or a new gaming focused iMac with a price of around £$5,000, the device will apparently be tailored towards esports.

We are not sure how accurate this rumor is a it is the first we have heard of the possibility of a new gaming focused computer from Apple.

It will be interesting to find out if Apple does launch a new gaming focused iMac or MacBook, WWDC 2020 is expected to to take place in June 2020, so we will have to wait until then to find out. As soon as we get some more information on exactly what Apple has planned, we will let you guys know.

Source EDN, MacRumors

