Corsair Vengance 6100 PC gaming rigs launched from $1,999

Corsair has introduced new AMD Vengance 6100 Series PC gaming rigs this month in the form of the Corsair Vengance 6100 Series, opening the new series by introducing the Vengance 6180 and Vengance 6182. Combining the the power of 3rd generation AMD Ryzen processors together with AMD Radeon RX 5700 Series graphics cards and of course Corsair components.

The new range of gaming rigs is now available to purchase directly from the Corsair website as well as its network of authorised resellers and distributors throughout the United States, with prices starting from $1999. To learn more about the new Vengeance 6100 Series PCs jump over to the official product page on the Corsair website by following the link below.

“Both the CORSAIR VENGEANCE 6180 and 6182 incorporate a liquid-cooled AMD Ryzen 7 3700X CPU with eight cores and 16 threads, an AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8 GB graphics card, and 16 GB of CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB PRO DDR4-3200 Memory. Both models are cooled by a CORSAIR Hydro Series H100i RGB PLATINUM Liquid CPU cooler and powered by a CORSAIR RM650 80 PLUS Gold power supply.”

“The VENGEANCE 6182 boasts an X570 chipset motherboard, enabling the world’s first mainstream PCI-Express 4.0 platform. This offers the bandwidth to support the latest PCIe 4.0 devices, such as the included 1 TB CORSAIR FORCE MP600 M.2 NVMe SSD. The VENGEANCE 6180, on the other hand, is equipped with a B450 motherboard and a 480 GB CORSAIR FORCE MP510 SSD. For additional storage capacity for all your files and media, both models also feature a 2 TB HDD.”

Source: Corsair

