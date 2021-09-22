Corsair M65 RGB ULTRA 8 button gaming mouse $70

Corsair has introduced a mid-range gaming mouse this week in the form of the M65 RGB ULTRA, featuring eight programmable buttons together with Corsair QuickStrike technology and OMRON optical switches. The M65 RGB ULTRA gaming mouse has been designed to provide gamers with “ultra-fast click response times” with shorter travel times during clicks thanks to a spring-loaded design that delivers zero Between primary mouse buttons ensuring superb speed, responsiveness, and consistency, explains Corsair.

Customize the weight of the mouse to your exact requirements using the six included weights that can change the M65 RGB ULTRA’s center of gravity and weight from 97g – 115g.

“The CORSAIR M65 RGB ULTRA Tunable Gaming Mouse boasts a durable aluminum frame and pinpoint accuracy powered by a 26,000 DPI MARKSMAN optical sensor and optical OMRON switches. Sensor fusion technology enables convenient tilt gestures for in-game actions, while CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing Technology transmits those actions up to 8x faster than other gaming mice. “

“CORSAIR AXON hyper-processing technology transmits your movements and clicks to your PC up to 8x faster than conventional gaming mice with 8,000Hz hyper-polling.”

“With customizable weight between 97g and 115g, a lightweight paracord cable, and CORSAIR QUICKSTRIKE buttons, all your movements and actions register with the utmost speed. Take control with iCUE software to program the M65 RGB ULTRA’s eight buttons, customize its dynamic RGB backlighting, and save your profiles to onboard storage to take on the go. Pick up the M65 RGB ULTRA to make all your clicks count.”

Source : Corsair

