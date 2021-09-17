Corsair SABRE RGB Pro wireless gaming mouse launches for $110

Corsair has launched their new SABRE RGB Pro wireless gaming mouse making it available to purchase for $110 and equipping the wireless mouse with replaceable 100% PTFE glide pads capable of supporting rapid movements, twitch reflexes and fast-paced gameplay says Corsair. The wireless gaming mouse has been created to provide gamers with sub-1ms wireless transmission speeds, delivers your movements and clicks up to 2x faster with 2,000Hz hyperpolling and low-latency Bluetooth explains the Corsair website.

SABRE RGB Pro wireless gaming mouse specifications

– Prog Buttons 7

– DPI 26,000 DPI

– Sensor MARKSMAN 26K

– Sensor Type Optical

– Mouse Backlighting 1 Zone RGB

– On Board Memory Yes

– On-board Memory Profiles 3

– Mouse button Type Omron Optical

– Mouse Button Durability 50M L/R Click

– Connectivity Wireless, Wired

– Grip Type Palm. Claw

– Weight Tuning No

“CORSAIR CHAMPION SERIES products are built for and tested by top esports professionals. Offers sub-1ms wireless transmission speeds, delivers your movements and clicks up to 2x faster with 2,000Hz hyper-polling, and maintains exceptional signal quality during competition. Or, for wide compatibility with most systems and devices, connect with low-latency Bluetooth®. Equip yourself with the SABRE RGB PRO WIRELESS, a lightweight competition-grade gaming mouse equipped with ultra-responsive QUICKSTRIKE buttons”

Source : Corsair

