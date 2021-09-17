Corsair SABRE RGB Pro wireless gaming mouse launches for $110

Corsair has launched their new SABRE RGB Pro wireless gaming mouse making it available to purchase for $110 and equipping the wireless mouse with replaceable 100% PTFE glide pads capable of supporting rapid movements, twitch reflexes and fast-paced gameplay says Corsair. The wireless gaming mouse has been created to provide gamers with sub-1ms wireless transmission speeds, delivers your movements and clicks up to 2x faster with 2,000Hz hyperpolling and low-latency Bluetooth explains the Corsair website.
SABRE RGB Pro wireless gaming mouse specifications
– Prog Buttons 7
– DPI 26,000 DPI
– Sensor MARKSMAN 26K
– Sensor Type Optical
– Mouse Backlighting 1 Zone RGB
– On Board Memory Yes
– On-board Memory Profiles 3
– Mouse button Type Omron Optical
– Mouse Button Durability 50M L/R Click
– Connectivity Wireless, Wired
– Grip Type Palm. Claw
– Weight Tuning No
“CORSAIR CHAMPION SERIES products are built for and tested by top esports professionals. Offers sub-1ms wireless transmission speeds, delivers your movements and clicks up to 2x faster with 2,000Hz hyper-polling, and maintains exceptional signal quality during competition. Or, for wide compatibility with most systems and devices, connect with low-latency Bluetooth®. Equip yourself with the SABRE RGB PRO WIRELESS, a lightweight competition-grade gaming mouse equipped with ultra-responsive QUICKSTRIKE buttons”
For more information on the Corsair SABRE RGB Pro mouse jump over to the official Corsair website by following the link below.
