Razer Deathadder V3 Pro ultralight wireless gaming mouse

Razer has launched its new DeathAdder V3 Pro gaming mouse this week priced at $150 or €160. Providing gamers with an ultralightweight wireless gaming mouse that is 25% lighter than its predecessor and offers a battery life of up to 90 hours. Once flat the mouse is rechargeable using a USB-C connection via the provided Razer Speedflex charging cable.

The DeathAdder V3 Pro wireless gaming mouse is equipped with the companies Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor providing a resolution accuracy of 99.8% says Razer. Together with a suite of AI functions such as Smart Tracking, Motion Sync, and Asymmetric Cut-off, for the ultimate performance at the highest levels of play and Razer’s Optical third generation mouse switches.

Ultralight wireless gaming mouse

Improved ergonomic design with ultra-lightweight for long hours of play

Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor

Wider surface compatibility – Sensor tracks on clear glass at least 2 mm thick

Razer Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3 rated up to 90 million clicks

Upgradeable to 4000 Hz thanks to the HyperPolling Wireless Dongle, sold separately

Five independently programmable buttons, and additional DPI button

Up to 90 hours of battery life

USB Type C charging and a Speedflex cable for fluid movements

Weight: 63 grams for the Black model and 64 grams for the white model (Excluding cable)

Approximate size: 68 mm / 2.67 in (Width) x 44 mm / 1.73 in (Height) x 128 mm / 5.00 in (Length)

Pricing and bundles

– Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro: $149.99 USD / 159.99€ MSRP

– Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle: $29.99 USD / 34.99€ MSRP

– Bundle: Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro + Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle: $164.99 USD / 177.50€ MSRP

“”Since its launch, Razer has worked with esports pros all over the world to fine-tune and hone the DeathAdder into a truly formidable competitive mouse,” said Flo Gutierrez, Director of Global Esports at Razer. “With the DeathAdder V3 Pro, we have now produced the most advanced, ultra-lightweight, ergonomic DeathAdder to date, honoring the DeathAdder’s reputation of providing ‘the unfair advantage’.””

“Equipped with HyperSpeed Wireless, Razer’s proprietary wireless technology that is up to 25% faster than other wireless technologies, the DeathAdder V3 Pro is also compatible with Razer’s new HyperPolling Wireless technology. Natively, the DeathAdder V3 Pro supports a polling rate of 1000 Hz, at 1 ms polling intervals. With the addition of the Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle, the DeathAdder V3 Pro polls wirelessly at 0.25 ms polling intervals, with 4x more frequent polls than before, four times faster than standard polling rates. By combining these 2 best-in-class technologies, players will experience smoother tracking, more consistent updates, and the lowest wireless click latency, allowing them to outperform any opponents in competitive games, where every millisecond counts.”

“The Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro represents the latest in Razer’s gaming and mouse technologies, combining esports-honed ergonomics with a best-in-class sensor, Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3 and industry-leading wireless technologies, in an ultra-lightweight design – ready to start a new chapter of a legendary story.”

Source : Razer

