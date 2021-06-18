New Corsair RGB all-in-one liquid CPU cooler systems

This week Corsair has launched three new all-in-one liquid CPU cooler systems in the form of the Corsair H55 RGB, H100 RGB, and H150 RGB all of which are now available to purchase from the company’s network of authorized resellers. Corsair has made the new CPU coolers available with radiator sizes of 120 mm, 240 mm, and 360 mm respectively.

All three are equipped with Corsair SP120 RGB ELITE fans with AirGuide technology and have been designed to combine low-noise performance cooling with motherboard-controlled RGB lighting. With flexible +5V ARGB support, you can control your cooler’s lighting via compatible motherboards and their software, such as ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light, and Gigabyte RGB Fusion.

“CORSAIR H55 RGB, H100 RGB, and H150 RGB all-in-one liquid cooler systems offer everything you need to keep your CPU running at peak performance, including fans, coolant, and radiator, in a single closed loop that’s easy to install and maintain. The multiple radiator sizes offered ensure that you’ll find a cooler that will fit your case or style of build.

Each cooler is equipped with one, two, or three SP120 RGB ELITE fans, running up to 1,500 RPM with AirGuide technology for concentrated airflow and improved low-noise performance. A thermally optimized copper cold plate and low-noise pump ensure quiet yet efficient cooling.”

Source : Corsair

