ATuMan EG1 rechargeable cordless glue gun

Makers and hobbyists looking for an affordable rechargeable, cordless glue gun to help build their designs and ideas, may be interested in the lightweight ATuMan EG1 which has this month launched via Kickstarter. The compact and minimalist glue gun provides a constant temperature and is equipped with auto shut-off technology and supports a wide variety of different materials. Weighing just 157 g the cordless glue gun has been designed to provide a precision bead of glue wherever you need and heats up in just 1.5 minute.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $31 or £23 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 39% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the ATuMan EG1 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the ATuMan EG1 cordless glue gun project review the promotional video below.

“The ergonomic T-shaped handle, in companion with the matte frosted finish shell makes it smooth ever to use. There is only one power button and one trigger, no redundant parts. Apply glue with just a simple squeeze of the trigger. This gun is specially designed for more delicate materials or for projects that require a gentler touch. Its small design is perfect for compact storage and easy use.”

“A cord can be a hassle, meaning you may plug and unplug frequently and it gets more annoying when there’s no plug near your project location. ATuMan EG1 glue gun is operated by the built-in lithium rechargeable battery, which allows a max 100-meter working range of glue on a single charge, and it is compatible with PD fast charge. No twisted cords. ATuMan EG1 is cordless for easy maneuverability.”

“ATuMan EG1 gun heats up in just 1.5 minutes and stays at constant temperature. It contains a smart temperature control function, which helps to prevent the gun from overheating, making it stable and highly effective. In addition, it will automatically turn off after 5 minutes to save battery and avoid accidental injuries.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the cordless glue gun, jump over to the official ATuMan EG1 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals