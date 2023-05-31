BOLTZ 35,000rpm cordless electric multitool with snap and fit bits

Makers, DIY enthusiasts and anyone looking for a versatile yet powerful cordless multitool might be interested in the BOLTZ. An affordable cordless drill, engraver, polisher, cutter, and milling and carver all in one small compact device. The tool accepts standard 2.20/2.35mm shaft sizes allowing you to use any you may already have or purchase in the future.

The BOLTZ team is is made up of a group of designers and engineers who use power tools regularly, thinking they could be made better with modern 2023 technology. Combining the best from professional and innovative designs, their goal was to bring you the next generation of power tools that are powerful, versatile yet easy to use as well as being affordable.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unusual project from roughly $49 or £40 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 51% off the retail value, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“If you like creating and fixing things yourself, BOLTZ is the ideal power tool for you! It is for both pros and beginners, you will start cutting, drilling, sanding, and polishing easier and better with BOLTZ! Designed by real users and manufactured up to top industry standards, BOLTZ strikes the perfect balance between power and precision, unmatched in convenience and ergonomics. “

Cordless electric multitool

“Adopting the modern standard 2.20/2.35mm shaft sizes, BOLTZ can use a large variety of tools offered as add-on. You can create almost anything you can think of with it. Don’t let the lack of tools limit your imagination! You can run BOLTZ from very low speed to full 35000 turns per minute without losing useful torque, thanks to its digital PWM (Pulse-width modulation) control. The speed settings available allow you to work on a large variety of materials. “

If the BOLTZ campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2023. To learn more about the BOLTZ cordless electric multitool project evaluate the promotional video below.

“High speed ensures smooth metal polishing, while lower speed ensures you won’t melt the plastic surface while working on it. The main shaft axle of BOLTZ is supported by two high-speed bearings to make sure it doesn’t vibrate and stays cool even at 35000 RPM. The sealed bearings require no maintenance or care, yet prevent the shaft from bending or overheating from use. You can drill an actual 0.5mm hole with a 0.5mm drill, for BOLTZ never wobbles.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the cordless electric multitool, jump over to the official BOLTZ crowd funding campaign page by proceeding to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals