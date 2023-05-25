FinalPress single cup tea and coffee maker

Coffee connoisseurs who sometimes don’t have enough time to fully prepare and brew their favorite beverage through a large desktop coffee maker. Might be interested in a smaller, handier alternative that allows you to routine and coffee in a cup. The FinalPress cup tea and coffee maker has this week launched by a Kickstarter and offers a convenient alternative when brewing coffee, cold brew or tea.

Building on its previous successfully launch Kickstarter campaigns the engineers and designers at Advencher have created a truly portable coffee maker. Early bird bonuses are now available for the disruptive project from roughly $49 or £40 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Since FinalPress’ successful launch on Kickstarter two years ago, with over ten thousand backers, coffee and tea lovers around the globe have been brewing their perfect cup with our innovative brewing device. Based on valuable feedback from our passionate community of backers, we are excited to introduce the new and improved FinalPress. It’s the ultimate coffee brewing solution that replaces bulky tools with its compact, portable stainless steel design, engineered to make brewing a breeze! FinalPress is a must-have for any coffee and tea lover.”

Coffee Maker

“FinalPress brews coffee or tea directly in your cup, eliminating any mess. You can be your own barista anywhere, without needing professional experience, bulky equipment, or messy cleanups. Just add coffee grounds to FinalPress, stir, wait, and press the plunger. It’s that simple!

Easy Cleaning: After lifting the FinalPress from your cup, give the plunger one final press to ensure complete extraction of your coffee. This will leave your coffee grounds dry and easy to clean from the filter, making the cleaning process quick and effortless due to its honeycomb hexagon design that prevents coffee grounds from sticking.”

Assuming that the FinalPress funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the FinalPress tea and coffee maker project study the promotional video below.

“With our patent pending FinalPress mechanism, you will be in control of the brewing process from start to finish. Stir between 10 to 30 seconds depending on any strength you prefer, from very light and delicate to full bodied and leave it in the cup for couple of minutes and finally press the plunger multiple times(or more) to maximize the release of rich flavor.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the tea and coffee maker, jump over to the official FinalPress crowd funding campaign page by inspecting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



