Super Sonic H cold brew coffee maker uses sonic technology for a quick 5 minute brew

Coffee aficionados looking for a quick cold brew coffee maker may be interested in the aptly named Super Sonic H, which allows you to extract cold brew coffee in just 5 minutes using sonic wave technology. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $199 or £148 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 38% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Cold brew coffee maker brewing comparisons

“Enjoy more fresh-tasting cold brew coffee anywhere anytime you want. Super Sonic H, utilizing its innovative sonic wave technology, produces great tasting, low caffeine cold brew coffee in about 5 minutes! Not only that, with the Super Sonic H’s built-in Bluetooth speaker you can pair your favorite music or podcast with your beverage! The Super Sonic H Cold Brew Coffee maker is the next evolution of coffee, something we consider to be hybrid coffee. Fresher tasting healthier cold brew in moments.”

With the assumption that the Super Sonic H crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the Super Sonic H cold brew coffee maker project watch the promotional video below.

“Sonic Dutch is an innovation in cold-brewing coffee technology, making cold brew coffee in only 5 minutes, by utilizing the advanced sonic wave technology. This not only saves your precious time when you are on the go, but also solves your typical ‘hygiene issues’ involved in the conventional cold brewing making process. The long steeping time, often more than 10 hours, means possible exposure to contamination such as E.Coli and other germs.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the cold brew coffee maker, jump over to the official Super Sonic H crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals