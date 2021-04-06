Roborock S7 robot vacuum features Sonic Mopping System

Roborock have launched their latest robot vacuum cleaner, the Roborock S7, which was initially unveiled at CES back in January, the device is now available in the US.

The Roborock S7 is now available from Amazon in the US and it retails for $649, it comes with a range of new features over the previous model.

Mopping, Elevated

One of the fastest sonic mops on the market , the Roborock S7 offers a variety of high-intensity scrub settings from 1,650 times/min to 3,000 times/min, easily disintegrating surface dirt and breaking up even the toughest, dried-on messes – leaving floors cleaner than ever.

, the Roborock S7 offers a variety of high-intensity scrub settings from 1,650 times/min to 3,000 times/min, easily disintegrating surface dirt and breaking up even the toughest, dried-on messes – leaving floors cleaner than ever. Intelligent mop lifting enables nimble navigation in challenging environments – VibraRise ™ technology automatically lifts the mop when carpets are detected. This innovative feature made possible by Roborock’s new ultrasonic carpet recognition technology enables the S7 to mop hard floors and vacuum carpets in one, single cleaning session, without interruption. The mop is also lifted as the S7 returns to dock, ensuring just-cleaned floors remain clean.

Powered for Performance

Upgraded main brush hugs the ground better for more effective agitation, maximizing a strong 2500Pa of suction to effortlessly lift dirt and debris from deep within carpets.

to effortlessly lift dirt and debris from deep within carpets. Extra-large 5200mAh battery offers up to three hours of uninterrupted cleaning (in quiet mode).

You can find out more details about the new Roborock S7 robot vacuum cleaner over at Roborock at the link below.

Source Roborock

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals