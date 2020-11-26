A new Raspberry Pi case has been created by Desalvo Systems in the form of the awesome Copper Raspberry Pi 4 case, specifically designed for the latest Raspberry Pi 4B mini PC. The case is constructed and machined from solid, raw, uncoated C110 copper bar and is 99.9% pure, meaning that it will tarnish over time to create a unique finish. Although if you would prefer to keep yours shiny the tarnish is very easily removed with household copper and brass cleaner or polish.

“Solid Copper Version of our original Maker Block Case! It fits all Raspberry Pi 4B models including the new 8GB version! There are precision holes on the top and bottom of this case for mounting all sorts of things. Build up projects right off of the case! Unused holes also allow some air flow to help with cooling. The case has an opening allowing the GPIO 40 pin ribbon cable to pass out the side. The CPU, RAM and USB controller are all heat sunk to the housing. Case is fully CNC machined from Solid C110 Copper Bar.”

Features of the Copper Raspberry Pi 4 case :

– Fantastic Passive cooling performance even when overclocked.

– 75mm x 100mm outside dimensions

– Flat top for mounting custom items, building off of, or heat sinks.

– 30mm thickness and 33mm overall height without feet attached.

– Metric dimensions and hole spacing

– 46 holes threaded to M4 x 0.7

– 10 holes at 4.20mm diameter for 4mm bolt clearance.

– Thru holes have enough clearance between the plugs for a M4 Socket head cap screw head on the lower side.

– DIN rail mountable with 3.2mm holes to match rail clips (Pheonix Contact P/N 1201578. sold separately)

– Stackable design allowing multiple Raspberry Pi’s with air space between.

– Improved access to SD card.

– Slot for GPIO 40 pin cable.

– Hefty construction weighing 785g without the Pi mounted, 830g fully assembled.

The Copper Raspberry Pi 4 case is now available priced at $250 from Desalvo Systems.

Source : Desalvo Systems : Fanless ~Tech

