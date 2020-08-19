Solace cooling pillow with copper fabric

If you are searching for a cooling pillow and pillowcase you may be interested in the new Solace, launched via Kickstarter this month. Designed to provide a good night sleep and constructed using a combination of lightweight cooling nylon and copper fabric, the Solace offers a natural antibacterial nighttime solution. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about its unique Dual-Density Memory Foam construction. Early bird pledges are now available from $69 or roughly £53 for the Solace pillow, with worldwide delivery expected to take place during December 2020.

“We spend one-third of our day breathing from our pillows and pillowcases, which are breeding grounds for bacteria, dust mites, germs, mold, allergens and other pathogens, even though they may not be visible. After just one night of use, your pillowcase is filled with horrifying amounts of microorganisms which can lead to allergies, skin irritation and many illnesses.“

“For ages, copper fabrics have been used by medical experts around the world to protect against and eliminate harmful bacteria and have even been studied by NASA. Numerous studies have shown that copper is a powerful element that kills these pathogens on contact.

Copper eliminates odor-causing bacteria found on the skin, helps prevent breakouts and treat acne, and supports the skin’s natural self-renewal process, thereby reducing the appearance of fine line and wrinkles and promoting healthier, glowing skin.”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals