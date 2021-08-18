Cooler Master StreamEnjin all-in-one live stream broadcasting unit

Launching this month is a new all in one live streaming system created by the team over at Cooler Master. The StreamEnjin has been specifically designed to allow you to edit and switch your inputs for seamless live stream broadcasting of content. Equipped with easy-to-use integrated controls and offering a portable device for any level of streamer looking to share their personalized streams or enhance their stream content the StreamEnjin supports up to 2 simultaneous CDN destinations.

Other features include eight preset scenes for a customized layout to broadcast your personalized content, “Clean and direct controllayout” for quick and simple controls at your fingertip all enclosed in a small portable form factor. For more details on full specifications jump over to the official Cooler Master website by following the link below.

“Easily create and deliver your customized livestream to multiple CDN broadcast destinations, with 8 preset scenes for convenient personalization. Simple button layout makes switching and mixing a breeze, with the versatile iPad app giving you the freedom to edit your overlays to your liking. The StreamEnjin is designed with a portable form factor with a handle-stand to grab and go to stream from any location you desire.”

Source : Cooler Master

