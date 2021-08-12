UZE BOLD 27,000 mAh 100Wh portable power bank

If you are in the market for a new power bank you might be interested in BOLD which is now available to back via Kickstarter and has been created by a team of engineers based in Miami Florida at UZE. “We’re UZE, a team of passionate creators using the power of AI to design, conceptualize, and make products. We use premium materials to guarantee that everything we make is built to last.” The power bank offers a 27,000 mAh 100Wh charging pack equipped with 2x USB-C 100 Watts together with 2x USB A and 2x Wireless ports all contained in a slim aluminum casing.

Pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $149 or £108 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 48% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

If the BOLD campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the BOLD power bank project checkout the promotional video below.

BOLD is approved by all major and minor airlines internationally. The maximum airline safe battery capacity for TSA/EASA is 27,000mAh / 100Wh. Disclaimer: some Asian Airlines such as Air Asia have a maximum of 20,000mAh /74Wh.

“We started by defining the Power Bank capabilities and features. The critical task was how to fit so much power into an easily portable body. Many iterations were necessary to find the perfect balance between battery size, PCB positioning, and an optically appealing design. The global chip shortage notably slowed down our prototyping efforts and forced us to revisit our design time and time again. The final result is the perfect compromise between portability and functionality, and we cannot wait to receive your feedback. “

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the power bank, jump over to the official BOLD crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

